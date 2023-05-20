All Sections
"Fighting for every metre of the fortress": Ukrainian Special Operations Forces post video of them fighting in Bakhmut

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 May 2023, 09:05
screenshot

The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces have published a video of their troops liberating the city of Bakhmut.

Source: Special Operations Forces

Quote: "Bakhmut. Fierce fighting for every metre of the Ukrainian fortress city.

Footage shot by the personnel of one of the centres of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. No video shot in Bakhmut can fully depict what is actually happening in the city, the titanic efforts our soldiers are making to defend it, and what they are really feeling in the hell that used to be one of the most beautiful cities in Donetsk Oblast."

Subjects: Donetsk region
