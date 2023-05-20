All Sections
White House specifies precondition for Ukraine to receive F-16s

Saturday, 20 May 2023, 09:17

The F-16 fighter jets which Ukraine will receive from its allies will be provided on condition that they will not be used to attack Russia.

Source: Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to the US President, during a briefing on Friday, 19 May, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "All of the capabilities that the United States has provided to Ukraine come with the basic proposition that the United States is not enabling or supporting attacks on Russian territory. That will go for the support for the provision of F-16s by any party as well," he noted.

The White House representative emphasised that Ukraine agrees with this position and has consistently followed it when it has received long-range Western weapons.

Background

Earlier this week, the UK announced the launch of an international coalition of countries to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including F-16s. So far it includes the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal.

The White House also confirmed that in the coming months, the US and its allies will discuss when Ukraine will receive modern fighter jets and in what quantity. 

