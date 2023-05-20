Zelenskyy discusses export of Ukrainian grain to EU with European Council President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Charles Michel, President of the European Council, during his visit to Japan on Saturday, 20 May, to participate in the summit of the Group of Seven states.

Source: European Pravda

Details: According to the message published in the President's Office, Zelenskyy and Michel discussed the implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission for the beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Quote: "Additional attention during the meeting was paid to the issue of export restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products by a number of European Union countries and the inadmissibility of their extension after 5 June," the President's Office stated.

Advertisement:

More details: Among the other meeting topics are the implementation of the Ukrainian "peace formula" and the consolidation of its global support, as well as the coordination of positions before the meeting of the Group of Seven summit.

The President of the European Council himself, commenting on the meeting with Zelenskyy, wrote on Twitter "Ukraine is unbreakable. So is our support and friendship. Slava Ukraini".

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Japan on the morning of 20 May to take part in events at the Group of Seven summit.

Zelenskyy has met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy.

On the same day, the G7 leaders agreed on a joint communiqué on the results of the summit in Japan, the day before it ended, in which they reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!