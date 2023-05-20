All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy's participation in G7 summit "could be turning point" – Macron

European PravdaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 16:16
Zelenskyy's participation in G7 summit could be turning point – Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, have held a meeting in Hiroshima

Presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, have held a meeting in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Macron said during the meeting with Zelenskyy that the visit of the Ukrainian President is a "unique opportunity" to "express his position, convey his message and share his opinion".

 

Quote: "I believe that this could be a turning point," AFP cited the French president.

Advertisement:

More details: Zelenskyy thanked France for supporting the "coalition of fighter jets" and participating in a training mission of Ukrainian pilots.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"I emphasised the priority of implementing the Ukrainian peace formula and involving as many countries as possible in it. I reported about a productive visit to the Arab League summit," Zelenskyy posted on Facebook.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Japan on the morning of 20 May to take part in events at the Group of Seven summit.

Zelenskyy has met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

On the same day, the G7 leaders agreed on a joint communiqué on the results of the summit in Japan, the day before it ended, in which they reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: