All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy's participation in G7 summit "could be turning point" – Macron

European PravdaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 16:16
Zelenskyy's participation in G7 summit could be turning point – Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, have held a meeting in Hiroshima

Presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, have held a meeting in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Macron said during the meeting with Zelenskyy that the visit of the Ukrainian President is a "unique opportunity" to "express his position, convey his message and share his opinion".

Advertisement:
 

Quote: "I believe that this could be a turning point," AFP cited the French president.

More details: Zelenskyy thanked France for supporting the "coalition of fighter jets" and participating in a training mission of Ukrainian pilots.

"I emphasised the priority of implementing the Ukrainian peace formula and involving as many countries as possible in it. I reported about a productive visit to the Arab League summit," Zelenskyy posted on Facebook.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Japan on the morning of 20 May to take part in events at the Group of Seven summit.

Zelenskyy has met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

On the same day, the G7 leaders agreed on a joint communiqué on the results of the summit in Japan, the day before it ended, in which they reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: