Zelenskyy's participation in G7 summit "could be turning point" – Macron

Presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, have held a meeting in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Macron said during the meeting with Zelenskyy that the visit of the Ukrainian President is a "unique opportunity" to "express his position, convey his message and share his opinion".

Quote: "I believe that this could be a turning point," AFP cited the French president.

A plane in the colours of the French Republic has arrived in Hiroshima.



The Ukrainian delegation was on board. They arrived to the G7 to work with us and our partners.



For the victory of Ukraine.

For the return of peace in Europe. pic.twitter.com/fjGIj26Al6 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 20, 2023

More details: Zelenskyy thanked France for supporting the "coalition of fighter jets" and participating in a training mission of Ukrainian pilots.

"I emphasised the priority of implementing the Ukrainian peace formula and involving as many countries as possible in it. I reported about a productive visit to the Arab League summit," Zelenskyy posted on Facebook.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Japan on the morning of 20 May to take part in events at the Group of Seven summit.

Zelenskyy has met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

On the same day, the G7 leaders agreed on a joint communiqué on the results of the summit in Japan, the day before it ended, in which they reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

