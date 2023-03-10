All Sections
Russian invaders destroy MiG-17 aircraft monument in Bakhmut

Olga Kyrylenko, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 10 March 2023, 13:24
Russian occupiers have blown up a MiG-17 aircraft monument in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, where the fiercest fighting is currently taking place.

Source: Ukrainian troops deployed in Bakhmut, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The military reports that the aircraft was still there on 9 March.

Journalist Yurii Butusov posted a video of the destroyed monument on 10 March.

The monument was located in Bakhmut in Druzhba Square, which had been reconstructed a few years before the full-scale invasion.

The memorial was erected in memory of the cadets of the Bakhmut Flying Club, who took part in the Second World War. The flying club operated from 1938 to 1941 in the area of the city where the monument was later erected.

In addition, Ukrainska Pravda sources in the military confirmed the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army from Zabakhmutka river: "We withdrew from across the river a few days ago."

Background: Maxar Technologies has published fresh satellite imagery of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, which shows the destruction of bridges across the Bakhmutka River.

On 4 March, the UK Defence Ministry reported that two key bridges in Bakhmut had been destroyed in the last 36 hours, including a vital bridge connecting the city to the last major supply route from Bakhmut to the city of Chasiv Yar.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

