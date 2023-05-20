Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report

The cities of Bakhmut and Marinka, in Donetsk Oblast, remain at the epicentre of hostilities. On the Bakhmut front, the Russian army attempted to advance on Bila Hora; on the Avdiivka front, the Russians advanced towards Novokalynove. In both cases, the Russian offensive operations were unsuccessful.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 20 May

Details: Today marks the 451st day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. Over the course of the day, Russian forces conducted 3 missile strikes and 56 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to conduct more than 40 attacks, damaging civilian infrastructure. Several civilians were killed or injured and private houses and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

Ukrainian aircraft carried out 8 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 4 areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, an ammunition storage point, 4 field artillery units, an air defence system, and another critical military target.

Quote from the General Staff: "Enemy forces continue to focus their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Over the course of the day, there were 39 clashes on these five fronts. Bakhmut and Marinka are at the epicentre of hostilities."

Details: Across the fronts, the situation was as follows:

There were no changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts .

and . On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts , Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Nesterne (Kharkiv Oblast) and deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Halahanivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Holyshivske, Volfyne, Kindrativka, Yunakivka and Uhroidy (Sumy Oblast); and Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ternova, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Pletenivka, Pokaliane, Nesterne, Budarky, Zemlianky, Ustynivka and Khatnie (Kharkiv Oblast).

and , Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Nesterne (Kharkiv Oblast) and deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Halahanivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Holyshivske, Volfyne, Kindrativka, Yunakivka and Uhroidy (Sumy Oblast); and Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ternova, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Pletenivka, Pokaliane, Nesterne, Budarky, Zemlianky, Ustynivka and Khatnie (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian forces did not undertake any offensive operations on the Kupiansk front . Russian aircraft struck areas near Kyslivka and Kotliarivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian troops also deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Topoli, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

. Russian aircraft struck areas near Kyslivka and Kotliarivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian troops also deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Topoli, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast). Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Lyman front , but conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Yampil and Spirne, and shelled Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

, but conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Yampil and Spirne, and shelled Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces are continuing to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front . Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. Russian troops made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Bila Hora. They carried out missile strikes on areas in and around Sloviansk and Druzhkivka. Russian aircraft struck areas in Sloviansk, Druzhkivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bilha Hora and Toretsk. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne and Bila Hora (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. Russian troops made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Bila Hora. They carried out missile strikes on areas in and around Sloviansk and Druzhkivka. Russian aircraft struck areas in Sloviansk, Druzhkivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bilha Hora and Toretsk. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne and Bila Hora (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire. Russian forces attempted to advance on Novokalynove, Avdiivka and Sieverne on the Avdiivka front , but were unsuccessful. Over the course of the day, Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Avdiivka. Russian forces also shelled areas in the vicinity of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

, but were unsuccessful. Over the course of the day, Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Avdiivka. Russian forces also shelled areas in the vicinity of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast). On the Marinka front , Ukraine’s defence forces repelled numerous Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka and shelled Hostre, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast.

, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled numerous Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka and shelled Hostre, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast. On the Shakhtarsk front , Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka, carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Vuhledar and Prechystivka, and shelled Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Novoukrainka, Vuhledar and Prechystivka.

, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka, carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Vuhledar and Prechystivka, and shelled Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Novoukrainka, Vuhledar and Prechystivka. Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes on Poltavka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Beryslav and Kyndyika (Kherson Oblast). They also shelled over 30 civilian settlements, including Vremivka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast); and Zolota Balka, Vesele, Lvove, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Veletenske and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

