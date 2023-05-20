All Sections
Russian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child

Olena RoshchinaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 19:41
Russian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
CITY OF TORETSK, DAMAGED AFTER THE RUSSIAN ATTACK ON 20 MAY 2023. PHOTO: PAVLO KYRYLENKO ON TELEGRAM

On Saturday, 20 May, Russian forces deployed Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to attack the city of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast. Six civilians, including one child, were injured in the attack, and a number of civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Kyrylenko: "The Russians pummelled almost the entire city with Grads, damaging residential buildings and other civilian facilities, including a hospital."

Details: The Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported that five civilians sustained injuries in Toretsk. Later on, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office said there were six casualties.

Two women, three men, and an 11-year-old boy sustained injuries of varying severity, including shrapnel wounds, contusions, and craniocerebral and mine-blast injuries.

All of them received medical care and are currently in satisfactory condition, Kyrylenko said.

Fragments of Russian shells damaged private houses and multi-storey apartment blocks, a kindergarten and a store, several outbuildings and a number of other buildings.

Kyrylenko urged residents of Donetsk Oblast to evacuate.

Meanwhile, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the Russian attacks on residential districts in Toretsk as a violation of the laws and customs of war (Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
