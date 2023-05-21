All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We are close to strategically encircling Bakhmut – Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 May 2023, 15:27
We are close to strategically encircling Bakhmut – Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces
Syrskyi, photo by GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the army units continue to advance along the flanks in the suburbs of Bakhmut.

Source: Syrskyi, quoted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

Quote: "Despite the fact that we now control a small part of Bakhmut, the importance of its defence does not lose its relevance. This provides us with opportunities to enter the city in case of a change of circumstances. And this will certainly happen.

Advertisement:

We continue to advance along the flanks in the suburbs of Bakhmut and are actually close to tactically encircling the city. Thanks to this, we will be able to control all multi-storey buildings occupied by the enemy and gradually destroy them. This deprives the enemy of control over the approaches to the city and gives us certain tactical advantages. "

Details: Syrsky said that he and the commanders thoroughly analysed actions of Ukrainian forces as well as the order of killing hostile troops, and that "the situation is difficult, but under control."

Earlier: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: