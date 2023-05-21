We are close to strategically encircling Bakhmut – Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the army units continue to advance along the flanks in the suburbs of Bakhmut.

Source: Syrskyi, quoted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Despite the fact that we now control a small part of Bakhmut, the importance of its defence does not lose its relevance. This provides us with opportunities to enter the city in case of a change of circumstances. And this will certainly happen.

We continue to advance along the flanks in the suburbs of Bakhmut and are actually close to tactically encircling the city. Thanks to this, we will be able to control all multi-storey buildings occupied by the enemy and gradually destroy them. This deprives the enemy of control over the approaches to the city and gives us certain tactical advantages. "

Details: Syrsky said that he and the commanders thoroughly analysed actions of Ukrainian forces as well as the order of killing hostile troops, and that "the situation is difficult, but under control."

Russian strikes have completely destroyed the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, but Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold positions in the southwestern part of the city, said Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, has said that Ukrainian defenders have semi-encircled the city of Bakhmut, enabling them to effectively destroy the Russian army in that area.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has clarified that as of 21 May, Russian forces haven’t entirely captured the city.

