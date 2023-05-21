All Sections
We are close to strategically encircling Bakhmut – Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 May 2023, 15:27
Syrskyi, photo by GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the army units continue to advance along the flanks in the suburbs of Bakhmut.

Source: Syrskyi, quoted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

Quote: "Despite the fact that we now control a small part of Bakhmut, the importance of its defence does not lose its relevance. This provides us with opportunities to enter the city in case of a change of circumstances. And this will certainly happen.

We continue to advance along the flanks in the suburbs of Bakhmut and are actually close to tactically encircling the city. Thanks to this, we will be able to control all multi-storey buildings occupied by the enemy and gradually destroy them. This deprives the enemy of control over the approaches to the city and gives us certain tactical advantages. "

Details: Syrsky said that he and the commanders thoroughly analysed actions of Ukrainian forces as well as the order of killing hostile troops, and that "the situation is difficult, but under control."

Earlier: 

