Border guards in Bakhmut destroy groups of Russians getting ready to advance
Sunday, 21 May 2023, 16:58
Ukrainian border guards eliminated groups of invaders in Bakhmut, who were planning to go on the offensive.
Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Quote: "Mortars and aerial reconnaissance of the State Border Guard Service eliminated the group of invaders who planned to go on the offensive in Bakhmut.
Having tracked the clusters [of Russian personnel – ed.] and waited for the concentration of a certain number of invaders in the ruins, our soldiers used mortars [against them – ed.].
The enemy lost a full assault group: seven dead and four injured. So the attack plan fell flat."
