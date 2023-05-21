All Sections
Border guards in Bakhmut destroy groups of Russians getting ready to advance

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 May 2023, 16:58
Border guards in Bakhmut destroy groups of Russians getting ready to advance
Border guards' operation in Bakhmut, screenshot from a video of State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Ukrainian border guards eliminated groups of invaders in Bakhmut, who were planning to go on the offensive.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Mortars and aerial reconnaissance of the State Border Guard Service eliminated the group of invaders who planned to go on the offensive in Bakhmut.

Having tracked the clusters [of Russian personnel – ed.] and waited for the concentration of a certain number of invaders in the ruins, our soldiers used mortars [against them – ed.].

The enemy lost a full assault group: seven dead and four injured. So the attack plan fell flat."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

