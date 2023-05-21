All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Forces advance 200 metres in some areas near Bakhmut

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 May 2023, 22:05
Ukrainian Defence Forces advance 200 metres in some areas near Bakhmut
Situation around Bakhmut, screenshot from deepstatemap

On Sunday, the Ukrainian defenders advanced about 200 metres in some areas near Bakhmut.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern grouping of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Bakhmut remains a priority target of the occupier, they are trying to take the entire city completely under their control.

Our military stay on the defencive, [they are holding – ed.] several buildings and fortifications in the southwestern part of the city.

Also, during the week, our units advanced where there was an opportunity, where there was no great risk of losses, counterattacking the enemy, in particular today they covered about 200 metres in some areas."

Background: On 21  May, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the army units continue to advance along the flanks in the suburbs of Bakhmut.

