Russians attack emergency rescue unit in Dnipro: over 20 cars damaged, emergency worker injured

One emergency worker was injured, and over 20 pieces of equipment belonging to the State Emergency Service were destroyed as a result of a Russian night attack on the city of Dnipro.

Source: Serhii Kruk, Head of the State Emergency Service, on Facebook

Quote: "Dnipro. At night, the enemy insidiously fired at the emergency rescue unit. Three buildings and more than 20 pieces of equipment were destroyed. One emergency worker was injured. "

Details: He stressed that the destruction of the State Emergency Service units is a gross violation of the norms of the Geneva Convention, and this once again proves that Russia is a terrorist state.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that during the Russian air attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 21-22 May, the air defence forces shot down 15 drones and four cruise missiles.

As a result of the strikes in the oblast, residential buildings, private enterprise buildings and cars have been damaged, and eight people have been injured; three of them have been taken to the hospital.

On the night of 21-22 May, Russian occupiers attacked military and infrastructure facilities in the city of Dnipro, launching 16 missiles of different types and 20 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones. All UAVs and four cruise missiles were shot down by the Ukrainian Air Force.

