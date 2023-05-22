All Sections
Russians attack emergency rescue unit in Dnipro: over 20 cars damaged, emergency worker injured

Iryna BalachukMonday, 22 May 2023, 09:40
Russians attack emergency rescue unit in Dnipro: over 20 cars damaged, emergency worker injured
All photos are from Serhii Kruk's Facebook page

One emergency worker was injured, and over 20 pieces of equipment belonging to the State Emergency Service were destroyed as a result of a Russian night attack on the city of Dnipro.

Source: Serhii Kruk, Head of the State Emergency Service, on Facebook

Quote: "Dnipro. At night, the enemy insidiously fired at the emergency rescue unit. Three buildings and more than 20 pieces of equipment were destroyed. One emergency worker was injured. "

 
 

Details: He stressed that the destruction of the State Emergency Service units is a gross violation of the norms of the Geneva Convention, and this once again proves that Russia is a terrorist state.

Advertisement:
 

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that during the Russian air attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 21-22 May, the air defence forces shot down 15 drones and four cruise missiles.
  • As a result of the strikes in the oblast, residential buildings, private enterprise buildings and cars have been damaged, and eight people have been injured; three of them have been taken to the hospital.
  • On the night of 21-22 May, Russian occupiers attacked military and infrastructure facilities in the city of Dnipro, launching 16 missiles of different types and 20 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones. All UAVs and four cruise missiles were shot down by the Ukrainian Air Force. 

Advertisement: