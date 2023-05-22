All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians less eager to bomb Ukraine from north since downing of Russian combat aircraft in Bryansk Oblast – Ukrainian Air Force spokesman

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 22 May 2023, 12:21
Russians less eager to bomb Ukraine from north since downing of Russian combat aircraft in Bryansk Oblast – Ukrainian Air Force spokesman
Yurii Ihnat. screenshot

Since the downing of several aircraft in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, the Russians have been less keen to attack Ukraine with guided bombs from the north.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "After the well-known events in the north, the enemy’s keenness to attack with guided bombs from the north has fallen off. Something is bothering them. Perhaps the ‘Bryansk ghost’ is bothering them there. And they are afraid of him, as they were once afraid of Kyiv [a reference to the Ghost of Kyiv, an urban legend born during the Kyiv offensive at the start of the invasion - ed.]."

Details: Ihnat added that the enemy carries out air strikes not only from Russian territory, but also from the occupied territories and the Black Sea (as evidenced by the example of the Su-35 fighter which suffered a "negative take-off" the day before).

Advertisement:

The Air Force spokesman gave a further reminder that this serious challenge could be dealt with if Ukraine had multi-purpose fighters such as F-16s that could be on combat duty in various regions of the country. 

"It is unlikely that Russian aircraft would approach the zone where guided bombs could potentially be launched if there were a couple of F-16 aircraft on duty, or more. The presence of these aircraft in the sky will not allow the Russians to approach. It is not necessary to shoot down targets over Russian territory... There should be assets that will preemptively diminish the Russian air force’s desire to fly to our borders."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

  • On 13 May, according to unofficial Russian data, two Mі-8 helicopters and two aircraft, a Su-34 and a Su-35, crashed in Bryansk Oblast. Telegram channels in the Russian Federation reported that nine servicemen were dead.
  • Officially, Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk Oblast, confirmed the crash of only one Mі-8 helicopter. The Russian Ministry of Defence has not yet commented on the incident.
  • On 15 May, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko confirmed that "four aircraft were shot down" in Bryansk Oblast.
  • According to Ukraine’s Air Force, the total amount of air equipment lost by the Russians is five units. Colonel Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, said that the Russian aircraft and helicopters "ran into some problems".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Explosions rocks district near Azovstal steel plant in occupied Mariupol

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
05:59
Kremlin pushes the West to get Ukraine to negotiate
All News
Advertisement: