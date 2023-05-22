All Sections
Rescuer injured in Dnipro undergoes surgery

Iryna BalachukMonday, 22 May 2023, 13:55
Rescuer injured in Dnipro undergoes surgery

A rescuer injured in the Russian shelling in the city of Dnipro last night is being operated. Two more victims are in the hospital, and the rest of the injured are being treated on an outpatient basis.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency with a reference to a briefing of Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, at the Ukraine – Ukrinform media centre

Quote from Lukashuk: "There are wounded people. One of the wounded is an employee of the State Emergency Service, because the fire department of the State Emergency Service in the Dnipro district was destroyed and damaged. Now this young man (he is 27 years old) is undergoing surgery."

Details: Lukashuk added that debris of a rocket and downed drones fell in the Ilarionivska hromada of the Synelnykivskyi district (a hromada is an administrative unit, which includes a town, village and adjacent settlements – ed.). Private homes and five-storey buildings were damaged there.

Seven people were injured; two women are currently in the hospital, and five are being treated at home on an outpatient basis.

Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that the defence forces "did their best" by shooting down four cruise missiles and 14 Shahed drones in one sitting.

He added that all the victims of the attack received medical help, and the owners of damaged houses will be provided with construction materials.

"We will support the subunit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine as well. We will supply it with equipment and everything they need so that they are able to help the residents of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The most important thing is that there have been no fatalities," – Lysak summed up.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that during the Russian air attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 21-22 May, the air defence forces shot down 15 drones and four cruise missiles.
  • As a result of the strikes in the oblast, residential buildings, private business buildings and cars have been damaged, and eight people have been injured; three of them have been taken to the hospital.  
  • A rescuer was injured and over 20 items of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were destroyed.
  • On the night of 21-22 May, the Russian occupiers launched attacks on the military and infrastructure facilities of the city of Dnipro, having launched 16 missiles of different types and 20 Shahed drones; all drones and four cruise missiles were shot down by Ukraine's Air Force

