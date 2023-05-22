Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy Russian ammunition storage point in Donetsk Oblast

DESTRUCTION OF RUSSIAN STORAGE POINT IN DONETSK OBLAST, PHOTO OF THE SBGS



Ukrainian border guards and paratroopers have destroyed a Russian field ammunition storage point in Donetsk Oblast and a truck belonging to the occupiers.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Border Guard Service reports that border guards and paratroopers destroyed the field storage point of the occupiers in Donetsk Oblast.

"In addition to the enemy storage point with ammunition, five invaders and a truck were blown up!" the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine adds.

Photos from the scene of the events were posted as proof.

