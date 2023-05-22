All Sections
Residents of St Petersburg warned against launching balloons in the sky following a recent drone ban

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 22 May 2023, 21:05
Ahead of the season of graduation celebrations, the Committee for Nature Use, Environmental Protection and Ecological Safety in St Petersburg, Russia, has warned the residents of the city against launching balloons – allegedly in light of ecological considerations.

Source: RIA Novosti, a pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet

Details: In Russia, balloons are traditionally released into the sky during school and university graduation celebrations. The committee, however, claimed that balloons "end up falling back on the earth, polluting the environment, and possibly causing deaths and injuries among animals and birds."

The Russian government proposed holding "soap bubble shows" instead of releasing nature-destroying balloons.

Government officials consider banning the use of balloons in schools celebrating the Last Bell [a celebration gathering all of a school’s pupils to mark the end of a school year - ed.] and during graduation ceremonies.

Previously: Drone use was previously restricted in Moscow, St Petersburg, and in Sverdlovsk and Omsk oblasts of the Russian Federation.

Advertisement: