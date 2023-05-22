All Sections
European PravdaMonday, 22 May 2023, 21:35
Providing F-16 jets to Ukraine is priority for US – Department of State
The United States prioritises providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets and will work to achieve this goal in the coming months.

Source: Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, during a briefing on 22 May, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The President [Joe Biden – ed.] has made it very clear that we will begin training the Ukrainian military in F-16 piloting and will work with our allies and partners to provide Ukraine with F-16 jets," the State Department official said.

"I cannot announce when or how this will happen or from which countries they will come. However, it [the provision of F-16s] is our priority, and we will start implementing it in the coming months," he added.

Details: Miller stressed that the United States, like other countries, does not approve of using Western weapons to strike Russian territory.

"But I think it is important to remind everyone that, of course, it was Russia that started this war. It is Russia that continues to attack Ukrainian civilians. And it is Russia that is bombing schools, hospitals and civilian infrastructure," he said.

"So, it is up to Ukraine to decide how it wants to conduct its military operations. But it is Russia that is the aggressor in this war," the US State Department spokesman added.

Background: Last week, the United Kingdom announced the launch of an international coalition of countries aimed at training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including the F-16s. The coalition already includes the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal.

The White House also confirmed that in the coming months, the US and its allies will discuss when and how many modern fighter jets Ukraine will receive.

