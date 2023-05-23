FSB building attacked in Russian Belgorod

The Russian media have reported a strike on the FSB [Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation – ed.] office in Belgorod, Russia, with explosives allegedly dropped on the building.

Source: SOTA, a Russian Telegram channel; Readovka, a Russian pro-Kremlin news outlet, on Telegram

Quote: "There has been a strike on the FSB building in Belgorod."

Details: According to SOTA, the attack on the FSB building was confirmed by the pro-government Telegram channel Rybar [blocked in Ukraine – ed.], adding that the local Ministry of Internal Affairs building was also attacked.

The information about the explosion in the FSB building was also confirmed by Readovka.

"In Belgorod, explosives were allegedly dropped from a drone on an FSB building. Smoke is visible on the roof of one of the buildings. The road to the building is blocked. Fire and emergency services are already at the scene," Readovka states.

It is reported that the official Russian authorities have not yet commented on the situation with the explosion in Belgorod. At the same time, it is noted that due to the counter-terrorism operation in the city, any publications without reference to official sources are now prohibited in the region.

Background:

On 22 May, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion said that they had crossed the border and were "liberating" settlements in Belgorod Oblast from the current Russian government: they started with the villages of Kozinka and Gora-Podol, but they are seeking to "liberate" the whole of Russia.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation, said that a "sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" had entered the territory of the Graivoron district.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that Vladimir Putin had been informed of the border breach in Belgorod Oblast, but that work was already underway to oust and destroy the "Ukrainian saboteurs".

Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has described the events taking place in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on 22 May as the creation of a "security zone" to protect Ukrainian citizens. He also added that only Russian citizens are taking part in it.

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, stressed that Ukraine is not directly related to the events that transpired in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on 22 May.

