Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture

The US Department of Defence will not publicly disclose its own assessment of whether Russia has fully captured Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, but acknowledges that Russian forces control a large part of it.

Source: Patrick Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary, during a briefing on Tuesday

"We know that Russia really holds a large part of the territory of Bakhmut and its surroundings, but, according to our assessment, the Ukrainians continue to conduct hostilities near Bakhmut," he said in response to the question of whether the Russians control the city.

On the night of 20-21 May, the Ministry of Defence of Russia announced the alleged capture of Bakhmut after a months-long offensive campaign.

The Ukrainian side declares that the army continues to control part of Bakhmut.

Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesperson for the East Grouping of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Bakhmut was actually completely destroyed by the strikes of Russian troops, but the defence forces continue to hold positions in the southwestern part of the city.

The American side states that Russia's total losses – that is, the killed, the injured and deserters – in the battle of Bakhmut amounted to more than 100,000.

