Defence Forces are making progress on flanks of Bakhmut – Ground Forces Commander

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Ukrainian soldiers continue their defensive operation and have achieved success on the flanks of Bakhmut.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "The Defence Forces continue their defensive operation and are making progress on the flanks of Bakhmut."

Details: Syrskyi also posted a video with a captured Wagner Group fighter.

According to the prisoner of war, his main incentive to participate in the war was material interest, he expected to remain in the support company but was sent to the front line.

Quote from the prisoner: "We were told that if we don't go to war, they will load us into a KAMAZ truck, and no one will see us again."

