All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence Forces are making progress on flanks of Bakhmut – Ground Forces Commander

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 24 May 2023, 10:57
Defence Forces are making progress on flanks of Bakhmut – Ground Forces Commander
PHOTO FROM SYRSKYI'S TELEGRAM

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Ukrainian soldiers continue their defensive operation and have achieved success on the flanks of Bakhmut.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "The Defence Forces continue their defensive operation and are making progress on the flanks of Bakhmut." 

Details: Syrskyi also posted a video with a captured Wagner Group fighter.

Advertisement:

According to the prisoner of war, his main incentive to participate in the war was material interest, he expected to remain in the support company but was sent to the front line.

Quote from the prisoner: "We were told that if we don't go to war, they will load us into a KAMAZ truck, and no one will see us again."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff: Timing is the priority, and we have dates

Ukrainian parliament approves 8 May as Victory Day and official day off

VIDEOChief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to Russia: Those who tried to intimidate us will soon regret it

Kazakhstan's President declines Lukashenko's offer to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus

Air Force reports how Russia attacked Kyiv on afternoon of 29 May

Defenders on Lyman front told by Commander that time for counteroffensive is coming soon

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Russian Volunteer Corps said they penetrated Russia again
20:44
Russia loses over 2,000 tanks in war against Ukraine – Oryx monitoring group
20:44
Russia will not negotiate before trying to win the war – EU Foreign Affairs Representative
20:31
Russia transfers airborne forces and motorised infantry to Bakhmut to replace Wagner Group fighters
19:55
General Staff correct the number of air targets shot down on 29 May
19:47
videoUkrainian border guards tricked the Belarusian army
19:33
videoVideo shows Kyiv children running for shelter during an air-raid on 29 May
19:21
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff: Timing is the priority, and we have dates
19:00
Ukraine's defence forces strike 3 Russian air defence systems and 1 ammunition storage point – General Staff report
18:41
EU ambassadors make demarche about Georgia after it resumed air traffic with Russia
All News
Advertisement: