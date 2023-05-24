All Sections
Putin spokesman says Russia will "liberate" Belarus if its people rise up against Lukashenko

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 24 May 2023, 18:19
Putin spokesman says Russia will liberate Belarus if its people rise up against Lukashenko
Dmitry Peskov. Photo by RIA Novosti

Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov says Russia will intervene in the event of a popular armed uprising in Belarus to overthrow the regime of its self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "This neighbouring country [Belarus − ed.] is our partner, ally and fraternal state. Naturally, the Russian Federation has obligations with regard to ensuring the security of Belarus, which we will do in the face of such an evident threat."

Details: He also called Poland a "hostile" state to Russia, claiming it is now "engulfed in Russophobic hysteria".

Peskov also claimed that Poland is "openly speaking of its intention to intervene directly, including by force, in the internal affairs of a neighbouring state".

Background:

