Putin spokesman says Russia will "liberate" Belarus if its people rise up against Lukashenko

Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov says Russia will intervene in the event of a popular armed uprising in Belarus to overthrow the regime of its self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "This neighbouring country [Belarus − ed.] is our partner, ally and fraternal state. Naturally, the Russian Federation has obligations with regard to ensuring the security of Belarus, which we will do in the face of such an evident threat."

Advertisement:

Details: He also called Poland a "hostile" state to Russia, claiming it is now "engulfed in Russophobic hysteria".

Peskov also claimed that Poland is "openly speaking of its intention to intervene directly, including by force, in the internal affairs of a neighbouring state".

Background:

Earlier, General Waldemar Skrzypczak, former Commander of the Polish Land Forces, expressed the opinion that there is a real prospect of an armed uprising in Belarus and called on Warsaw to prepare for such a scenario.

