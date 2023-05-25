Occupiers claim drones attacked Sevastopol at night

The occupation authorities of Sevastopol (Crimea) have claimed that their military shot down two UAVs at night, and several other drones were downed by electronic warfare assets.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol", on Telegram

Quote: "Our military repelled another drone attack on Sevastopol at night."

Details: Razvozhayev has said that in the vicinity of Kacha, the Black Sea Fleet shot down two UAVs with small arms, and several other drones were jammed and downed by electronic warfare assets.

He has added that "no facilities in the city were damaged. All services continue to monitor the situation".

