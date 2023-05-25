Ukraine is capable of liberating all territories, but not in near future – General Milley

General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has said that Ukraine is capable of liberating all the territories occupied by Russia, but this will not happen in the near future.

Source: Milley following the results of the meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine on Thursday, 25 May, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "All wars end sooner or later. They end with the victory of one side or the other, or a settlement is reached through negotiations. Russia cannot win this war militarily," Milley stated.

Details: He explained that Russia failed to achieve its strategic goals within the framework of the military campaign. At the same time, Milley is convinced that Ukraine is capable of achieving its strategic goals through military means.

Advertisement:

"At the same time, Ukraine's strategic goals are to liberate all of Ukraine occupied by Russia. There are several hundred thousand Russian troops in the occupied territories of Ukraine. This can be achieved militarily, but probably not in the near future," said the American general.

"So what does that mean? It means that fighting will continue; it will be bloody and it will be difficult. And at some point, both sides will come to a negotiated settlement, or they will come to a military solution at some point," Milley said.

He added that support for Ukraine will continue as long as the fighting is ongoing.

Background: Milley also said that the F-16 fighter jets would not currently be effective enough to provide airspace defence as Russia maintains significant air superiority.

At the same time, Lloyd Austin, the Secretary of Defence of the US, has said that Denmark and the Netherlands will lead a European coalition to conduct training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, while Norway, Belgium, Portugal and Poland have also offered to contribute to the training.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!