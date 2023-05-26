Aftermath of night attack on Kyiv: debris damaged roofs of shopping centre and private house

DEBRIS OF A DOWNED RUSSIAN MISSILE. STOCK PHOTO BY Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Debris from a Russian missile shot down over Kyiv on the night of 25-26 May damaged the roof of a shopping and entertainment centre in the Obolonskyi district.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Damage to the roof of one of the shopping and entertainment centres was recorded, without fire or critical destruction, due to falling debris in the Obolonskyi district.

Separate debris fell on the territory of the shopping centre."

Details: Later, the head of Kyiv City Military Administration reported that debris damaged cars in the parking place in another part of the Obolonskyi district, and the roof and window have been damaged due to the debris falling on a private house in the Shevchenkivskyi district.



According to Popko’s preliminary information, there were no casualties, but the information is being confirmed.

Background:

An air-raid warning was issued throughout the territory of Ukraine on the night of 25-26 May, air defence forces were operating.

Explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro during an air-raid warning.

Air defence forces shot down all Russian targets that were recorded in the airspace over Kyiv on the night of 25-26 May.

