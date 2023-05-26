All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Aftermath of night attack on Kyiv: debris damaged roofs of shopping centre and private house

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 May 2023, 07:15
Aftermath of night attack on Kyiv: debris damaged roofs of shopping centre and private house
DEBRIS OF A DOWNED RUSSIAN MISSILE. STOCK PHOTO BY Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Debris from a Russian missile shot down over Kyiv on the night of 25-26 May damaged the roof of a shopping and entertainment centre in the Obolonskyi district.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Damage to the roof of one of the shopping and entertainment centres was recorded, without fire or critical destruction, due to falling debris in the Obolonskyi district.

Advertisement:

Separate debris fell on the territory of the shopping centre."

Details: Later, the head of Kyiv City Military Administration reported that debris damaged cars in the parking place in another part of the Obolonskyi district, and the roof and window have been damaged due to the debris falling on a private house in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

According to Popko’s preliminary information, there were no casualties, but the information is being confirmed.

Background:

  • An air-raid warning was issued throughout the territory of Ukraine on the night of 25-26 May, air defence forces were operating.
  • Explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro during an air-raid warning.
  • Air defence forces shot down all Russian targets that were recorded in the airspace over Kyiv on the night of 25-26 May.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: