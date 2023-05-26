All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Aftermath of night attack on Kyiv: debris damaged roofs of shopping centre and private house

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 May 2023, 07:15
Aftermath of night attack on Kyiv: debris damaged roofs of shopping centre and private house
DEBRIS OF A DOWNED RUSSIAN MISSILE. STOCK PHOTO BY Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Debris from a Russian missile shot down over Kyiv on the night of 25-26 May damaged the roof of a shopping and entertainment centre in the Obolonskyi district.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Damage to the roof of one of the shopping and entertainment centres was recorded, without fire or critical destruction, due to falling debris in the Obolonskyi district.

Separate debris fell on the territory of the shopping centre."

Advertisement:

Details: Later, the head of Kyiv City Military Administration reported that debris damaged cars in the parking place in another part of the Obolonskyi district, and the roof and window have been damaged due to the debris falling on a private house in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

According to Popko’s preliminary information, there were no casualties, but the information is being confirmed.

Background:

  • An air-raid warning was issued throughout the territory of Ukraine on the night of 25-26 May, air defence forces were operating.
  • Explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro during an air-raid warning.
  • Air defence forces shot down all Russian targets that were recorded in the airspace over Kyiv on the night of 25-26 May.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: