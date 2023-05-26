All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Netherlands may send F-16s to Ukraine after pilot training – Bloomberg

European PravdaFriday, 26 May 2023, 14:29

The Netherlands may send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine after the pilots have completed training.

Source: Bloomberg, citing two individuals familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Dutch government has been in talks with US officials in recent weeks to get President Joe Biden's administration to give the "green light" for the aircraft supply to Ukraine, the agency's sources said.

The Netherlands has been exploring and discussing the plans to train Ukrainian pilots with its allies.

Advertisement:

Although the Dutch government is willing to help strengthen Ukraine's air defence "as soon as possible", pilot training and planning for deploying fighter jets and logistics could take many months.

The Netherlands currently has 42 F-16 fighter jets in service, including 24 currently in use by the country's defence forces, which cannot be transferred to Ukraine until mid-2024. Another 12 of the 18 aircraft were to be sold to Draken International, but the government postponed the deal in December without explanation.

Ukraine is likely to receive some of the aircraft planned to be sold or some of the 24 aircraft from the Dutch forces next year, depending on the training schedule.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Netherlands maintains the airworthiness of all its F-16s through regular maintenance.

A Dutch Ministry of Defence spokeswoman said that the government would discuss the potential delivery of the F-16s to Ukraine later. She added that the current priority is pilot training.

Background: Earlier, Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defence, announced that Denmark and the Netherlands would lead a European coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, while Norway, Belgium, Portugal and Poland also offered to contribute to the training.

Previously, Austin voiced hope that training for Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s would begin in the coming weeks. Ukrainian pilots will be trained on F-16 fighter jets at military bases in Europe, the Pentagon stated earlier.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: