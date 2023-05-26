All Sections
Police show first minutes after missile strike on Dnipro city

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 26 May 2023, 15:42
screenshot from video

The patrol police have released a video of the first minutes after the attack on a polyclinic and a veterinary clinic in Dnipro on the morning of 26 May.

Source: patrol police of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Telegram

Details: In the video, a patrol policeman goes around one of the buildings and helps with the evacuation of the wounded.

Background: On 26 May, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a polyclinic and a veterinary clinic in Dnipro, in spite of the fact the Geneva Convention ban such attacks on civilian infrastructure. As a result, at least two people were killed and 23 people were injured, including 2 children born in 2020 and 2017. As of 13:50, the fires in both building were extinguished.

Advertisement: