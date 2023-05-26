All Sections
Scholz: Our support for Ukraine is unwavering, Russia must withdraw its troops

European PravdaFriday, 26 May 2023, 21:23

During his visit to Tallinn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that the support of Ukraine from the West will not diminish, and it is time for Russia to withdraw its troops and realise that the war it unleashed is meaningless.

Source: This was reported by the European Pravda with reference to ERR 

Details: During a press conference after the meeting of the leaders of the Baltic countries in the capital of Estonia, Scholz stressed the importance of defending the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance, adding that Russia had failed to weaken it.

Quote: "Putin was wrong in his calculations. He wanted to weaken NATO, but achieved the opposite," said the German Chancellor.

He assured that Germany will continue to support Ukraine politically, with weapons and humanitarian aid. "This decision is unwavering," Scholz stressed, adding that the West should strengthen sanctions against Russia and find ways to prevent their evasion.

"Together with the Baltic States, the European Union and international partners, we will continue to stand firmly on the side of Ukraine and provide assistance to it as long as necessary. Russia must understand that this war is meaningless, and it must withdraw its troops," the chancellor said. 

Earlier, Olaf Scholz said that he plans to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin again one day "in due course", without specifying when this could happen.

Earlier, the German Chancellor expressed confidence that after the war Ukraine will become a member of the EU, but will not be able to quickly join NATO.

Advertisement: