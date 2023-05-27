All Sections
Ukraine's Security service uncovered over 300 Russian agents in past year

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 27 May 2023, 00:27
Ukraine's Security service uncovered over 300 Russian agents in past year
Vasyl Maliuk. Photo by SSU

Over the course of 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) uncovered more than 300 Russian agents, some of whom have been recruited to work for Ukraine.

Source: Vasyl Maliuk, Head of Ukraine’s Security Service, in an interview with Dmytro Komarov as part of A Year: Behind the Scenes project

Quote from Maliuk: "We have uncovered over 300 enemy agents over the course of the past year.

You have to realise that an ‘enemy agent’ is not always a handcuffed person in the dock. At a certain point we might determine that we’d be able to [recruit] them to work for us so as to disinform the enemy and exert influence over them, obtain some data from them – then we might use them in this different way."

Details: Maliuk said that some of the people were sentenced to 13–15 years in prison for high treason, as Ukrainian law stipulates.

Maliuk said Viktor Medvedchuk was among the Russian agents the SSU detained, as was an Odesa-based leader, code-named Professor, of a group of Russian agents who were collecting information concerning military and strategic facilities across Ukraine.

Background:

  • Commenting on the explosion on the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge in October 2022, Maliuk said that the SSU carried out "certain measures" for the explosion to occur.
  • Maliuk also said that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SSU created a special unit that carried out sabotage and counter-sabotage activities in Zhytomyr and Kyiv oblasts.
  • The father of the recently appointed Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Serhii Naumiuk, has been found to have a valid Russian passport. The SSU said that Naumiuk’s father had submitted documents to renounce his Russian citizenship, but the Russians are currently not considering such applications.

