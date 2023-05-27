All Sections
Ukrainian intelligence received important information as a result of the operation in Belgorod Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 May 2023, 16:51
Ukrainian intelligence received important information as a result of the operation in Belgorod Oblast
OPERATION IN BELGOROD OBLAST, SCREENSHOTS FROM VIDEO BY FREEDOM OF RUSSIA LEGION AND RUSSIAN VOLUNTEER CORPS

As a result of the operation in Belgorod Oblast, where representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Freedom of Russia Legion (FRL) penetrated on 22 May, important information for Ukrainian intelligence was collected.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, on the air of the New Countdown project, the website of the Ministry of Defence reports

Details: According to Yusov, as a result of the operation in Belgorod Oblast, valuable information for Ukrainian military intelligence was collected, which for obvious reasons will not be disclosed. However, part of this data, which he briefly characterised as "the king is naked", was received by the whole world.

As Yusov explained, it is about the exhaustion of the power apparatus of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia's vulnerability to internal attacks.

According to the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, now the task of the Russian resistance is to liberate the state from Putin's regime, and the resistance forces operate both in the border villages of Russia and in the capital area of the aggressor country.

The intelligence representative warned that Ukrainians should not overestimate the Kremlin's reaction to the FRL and RVC operation in Belgorod Oblast in the context of the situation at the front. However, according to him, the Russian leadership is forced to regroup its troops in response to events in the oblast.

Background:

  • On 22 may, RVC and FRL, groups of Russians claiming to fight for Ukraine, announced the "liberation" of several settlements in Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation from Putin's regime.
  • On 23 May, the Russian authorities announced the defeat of the fighters of the RVC and FRL, who are called "saboteurs" in Russia, and the completion of the "counter-terrorist" operation in Belgorod Oblast.
  • The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested that fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion have probably retreated closer to the border with Ukraine after the clash with Russian troops in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.
  • On 23 May, the Russian Volunteer Corps said that the Russian Ministry of Defence is spreading false information about the alleged destruction of a convoy of their equipment in Bryansk Oblast, Russia.
  • The Ukrainian Defence Intelligence confirmed that it cooperates with the Russian Volunteer Corps, including exchange of information.

