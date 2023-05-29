All Sections
Defenders on Lyman front told by Commander that time for counteroffensive is coming soon

Iryna BalachukMonday, 29 May 2023, 10:10
Ukraine's defenders have been holding their lines on the Lyman front, preventing the Russian forces from advancing, and the time will come soon for a counteroffensive.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "Lyman front. Our units and sub-units are continuing to steadfastly hold their lines and positions, repelling all the enemy's attempts to advance in the area of [the settlements of] Bilohorivka, Spirne, Novoselivske, and Torske, inflicting significant losses on personnel and equipment."

Details: Syrskyi said that he had met with the commanders of units and subunits performing tasks in the "hottest spots" of the front and had discussed likely scenarios for the further course of events in this area and the current situation at the front with them.

"The time will soon come, and we will launch active offensive actions, [so now – ed.] I have determined specific tasks to prepare for them," Syrskyi concluded.

Subjects: Donetsk region
