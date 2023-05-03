All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai catches fire after drone crash

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 10:30
Oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai catches fire after drone crash
SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO OF THE FIRE AT THE OIL DEPOT IN THE VILLAGE OF VOLNA, RUSSIA, BEING EXTINGUISHED

A fire at an oil depot in the village of Volna in Russia's Krasnodar Krai broke out after a drone crashed into it.

Source: TASS; Veniamin Kondratiev, Governor of Krasnodar Krai, on Telegram

Details: TASS said that Russia's emergency services had reported that a "tank containing oil products caught fire as a result of a drone crash in the village of Volna in the Temriuk district of Krasnodar Krai."

Russian officials did not specify who launched the drone, or why it crashed.

Veniamin Kondratiev, Governor of Krasnodar Krai, said that "the fire is extensive, foam is being used to contain it."

As of 09:18 (Kyiv time), 188 Russian emergency service workers were deployed to fight the fire. Five fire trains were also deployed.

Previously: An oil depot in the village of Volna in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, not far from the Crimean bridge, caught fire on the night of 2-3 May.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On 29 April, a fuel storage tank caught fire in Kozacha Bay, in the city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea. The fire was reportedly caused by a drone strike.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: