Oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai catches fire after drone crash

SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO OF THE FIRE AT THE OIL DEPOT IN THE VILLAGE OF VOLNA, RUSSIA, BEING EXTINGUISHED

A fire at an oil depot in the village of Volna in Russia's Krasnodar Krai broke out after a drone crashed into it.

Source: TASS; Veniamin Kondratiev, Governor of Krasnodar Krai, on Telegram

Details: TASS said that Russia's emergency services had reported that a "tank containing oil products caught fire as a result of a drone crash in the village of Volna in the Temriuk district of Krasnodar Krai."

Advertisement:

Russian officials did not specify who launched the drone, or why it crashed.

Veniamin Kondratiev, Governor of Krasnodar Krai, said that "the fire is extensive, foam is being used to contain it."

As of 09:18 (Kyiv time), 188 Russian emergency service workers were deployed to fight the fire. Five fire trains were also deployed.

Previously: An oil depot in the village of Volna in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, not far from the Crimean bridge, caught fire on the night of 2-3 May.

On 29 April, a fuel storage tank caught fire in Kozacha Bay, in the city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea. The fire was reportedly caused by a drone strike.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!