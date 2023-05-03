Russian FSB claims it captured "agents" planning "terrorist attacks" in Crimea

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has claimed that it has uncovered several "agents" of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence who were allegedly preparing a series of terrorist attacks in Crimea, as well as an explosives supply network operating between Bulgaria and Russia.

Source: RIA Novosti, a pro-Kremlin Russian propaganda news outlet

Details: The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), which focuses on preventing terrorist attacks, said that the terrorist attacks it allegedly prevented in Ukraine would have targeted Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed "head of Crimea"; Vladimir Konstantinov, the Russian-appointed "speaker" of the Crimean Parliament; Yalta "Mayor" Yanina Pavlenko; and transport infrastructure facilities in Crimea.

The FSB alleged that Roman Mashovets, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, was behind the attacks.

The Russian security service also claimed that members of a "group of Ukrainian agents" were detained on charges of "preparing terrorist attacks in Crimea": Viktor Pidvalnyi, Oleksand Lytvynenko, Serhii Kryvoshein, Kostiantyn Yevmenenko, Ihor Zorin and Serhii Voinarovskyi.

ФСБ заявила про зрив підготовки “терактів” у Криму і оприлюднила відео з нібито затриманням “агента ГУР” – чоловік назвався Віктором Подвальним із псевдонімом "Сократ". Він розповів, що його торік виманив у Краків і завербував чиновник ОПУ, "друг Буданова" Роман Машовець. pic.twitter.com/dioFpWNNIX — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 3, 2023

The FSS released a video showing the detention of a man who identified himself as Viktor Pidvalnyi, born in 1967. In the video, he said his nickname was Socrates and that he was "recruited" in Krakow, Poland, in June 2022 by Roman Mashovets, a military intelligence officer, and "a close friend of Budanov" [Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov – ed.].

The FSB also reported that a man with the surname Petranov, allegedly a "citizen of Ukraine and Bulgaria" involved in delivering munitions to Russia, was also detained.

The detainees were found to have five ready-to-use bombs, electric detonators, radio-controlled devices, and trackers.

According to the FSB, a "route for smuggling explosives from Bulgaria, through Türkiye and Georgia, organised by the Ukrainian special services" was also uncovered. The bombs were disguised as electric stoves, the FSB said.

The Russian security service also said that Ukrainian citizen Maryna Matushchak was involved in organising the smuggling of electric stoves with explosive components from Bulgaria to Russia.

The Russian service claimed that after the electric stoves were delivered to Russia, they were transported to the sites where terrorist attacks were being planned using transport companies SDEK and Vozovoz. The stoves were allegedly shipped by Russian citizens who worked with Matushchak’s Bulgarian company on commercial projects, and who apparently did not know about their involvement in illegal activities.

Maryna Matushchak and Viktor Pidvalnyi

The Russian-appointed "head" of occupied Crimea, Aksyonov, said that the FSB had "prevented an assassination attempt on the leadership of the Republic of Crimea and [attacks on Crimean] infrastructure facilities". He said the attacks were being "prepared by the same group that blew up railway tracks in the Bakhchisarai district" of Crimea, and claimed that the "masterminds" behind the attacks were in Kyiv.

