"It's started": Wagner Group leader says Ukrainian Armed Forces have launched offensive

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, whose forces are fighting in eastern Ukraine, has claimed that Ukrainian forces have launched an offensive. He believes the "active phase" of the Ukrainian counteroffensive is about to begin.

Source: Yevgeny Prigozhin on Telegram

Quote from Prigozhin: "I think the Ukrainian army’s offensive has actually already started. We are seeing increased activity by enemy aircraft, increased activity around the perimeter of our front and inside it.

Though we continue to control the inside of our front, the situation around the perimeter is unfortunately not looking so good. Our flanks… how secure are they? I’m not going to say anything about that for now out of courtesy.

It has started. When will it move into the active phase? I think very soon. Maybe in the next few days."

Details: Prigozhin complained that "enemy forces are mobilising outside of Ukraine’s historic borders". He explained that he was referring to "the incidents involving drones and trains".

Background:

On 28 April, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine's preparations for the counteroffensive were almost over.

On 2 May, Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that Ukrainian troops were ready for the offensive, thanks to aid from Western governments.

On the afternoon of 3 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said offensive actions "would follow soon".

Previously:

On Wednesday, Prigozhin lied about the death of Major General Ihor Tantsyura, the Commander of the Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

