Drones over Kremlin: President's Office states Russia prepares terrorist attack

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 3 May 2023, 16:36
Mykhailo Podoliak. Photo: the President’s Office of Ukraine

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, linked the Kremlin’s claim about the drone over Putin’s residence to the preparation of a massive terrorist attack by the Russian government.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote: "As for the drones over the Kremlin. It’s all predictable… Russia is clearly preparing a large-scale terrorist attack. That’s why it detains a large allegedly subversive group in Crimea. And then it demonstrates "drones over the Kremlin."

Details: Podoliak explained that, first, Ukraine is waging an exclusively defensive war and it does not attack targets in Russia because doing so would not attain any military objectives. At the same time, such statements from Russia allow it to justify its attacks on civilians.

Moreover, Podoliak remarked that the Ukrainian leadership is watching with interest the increasing number of mishaps and accidents that are taking place in different parts of Russia.

 "The emergence of unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles at energy facilities or on the Kremlin's territory can only indicate underground activities by local resistance forces," Podoliak stressed.

He also confirmed that "Putin’s clan" has lost control of the country, although the Kremlin constantly claims it held total control of Russia's airspace.

Podoliak remarked with irony that nowadays, drones can be purchased in any military store. "In a word, something is happening in the Russian Federation, but definitely without Ukraine’s drones over the Kremlin," he stated.

Background: 

  • The press service of the Kremlin claimed that Ukrainian UAVs "attempted to launch an attack" on the Kremlin residence of Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia. The Kremlin called the attack "a planned terrorist act" and an "assassination attempt on the President of Russia."
  • Serhii Nykyforov, spokesperson for Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, reported that Ukraine had no information about the so-called nighttime attacks on the Kremlin.

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

