Russian media reports further sightings of drone and smoke in central Moscow
Russian channels and propaganda media reported further sightings of a drone in the centre of Moscow on the evening of 3 May. A video of a column of smoke was later posted on Telegram channels.
Source: Russian Telegram channels; propaganda media RT in Russian
Details: According to the videos, the UAV was spotted at 17:38 near Bolshaya Polyanka, just south of the Kremlin.
Later, a video of a column of smoke was also posted with a caption claiming it was "somewhere in the centre".
Earlier, Sergey Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow, decided to ban drone flights in the Russian capital from 3 May, with the exception of UAVs operating with the permission of state authorities.
This decision was reportedly taken in order to prevent the unauthorised use of drones, which could apparently complicate the work of the law enforcement agencies.
Background:
- The Kremlin press service said that Ukrainian drones had "attempted to strike" at the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the night of 3 May. The Kremlin called the so-called attack a "planned terrorist action" and an "assassination attempt on the Russian president".
- Serhii Nykyforov, spokesman for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that Ukraine has no information about last night’s attack on the Kremlin. What happened in Moscow, he said, was clearly a Russian escalation of the situation before 9 May.
- Russian deputies immediately called for a missile strike on the residence of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that Ukraine did not attack Putin, but is at war on its own territory and is defending itself against the aggressor, Russia.
