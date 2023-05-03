Russian media reports further sightings of drone and smoke in central Moscow

Russian channels and propaganda media reported further sightings of a drone in the centre of Moscow on the evening of 3 May. A video of a column of smoke was later posted on Telegram channels.

Source: Russian Telegram channels; propaganda media RT in Russian

Details: According to the videos, the UAV was spotted at 17:38 near Bolshaya Polyanka, just south of the Kremlin.

У російських пабліках і пропагандистських ЗМІ з'явилося відео, як стверджується, ще одного безпілотника в центрі Москви. Відео з Telegram-каналу yakimanca pic.twitter.com/Uc4YzB0CrX — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 3, 2023

Later, a video of a column of smoke was also posted with a caption claiming it was "somewhere in the centre".

Пізніше в російських пабліках також з'явилося відео стовпа диму, як стверджується в повідомленні, "десь у центрі" Москви. Відео з Telegram-каналу yakimanca pic.twitter.com/16WhjoDywk — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 3, 2023

Earlier, Sergey Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow, decided to ban drone flights in the Russian capital from 3 May, with the exception of UAVs operating with the permission of state authorities.

This decision was reportedly taken in order to prevent the unauthorised use of drones, which could apparently complicate the work of the law enforcement agencies.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!