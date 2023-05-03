All Sections
Russian lawmakers call for Zelenskyy's residence to be bombed

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 3 May 2023, 18:45
Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma, has called the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin a "terrorist attack" against Putin and an "attack on Russia", and Mikhail Sheremet, the so-called State Duma deputy for Crimea, has called for a missile strike on the residence of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Source: Volodin on Telegram; Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Volodin: "A terrorist attack against the president is an attack on Russia. The Nazi Kyiv regime must be recognised as a terrorist organisation. By giving orders to commit terrorist attacks, Zelenskyy has become on a par with other international terrorists. The Kyiv regime today is no less dangerous than al-Qaeda, Jabhat al-Nusra, or ISIS. "

Details: Volodin imagines that the Kyiv authorities have supposedly "seized control over an entire state, [and now] threaten the security of Russia, Europe, and the whole world".

"There can be no negotiations with the Zelenskyy regime. We will demand the use of weapons that can stop and destroy the terrorist Kyiv regime."

Details: Sheremet called for a missile strike on Zelenskyy's residence in Kyiv and added that the President of Ukraine, from this day forward, "should begin to be afraid".

Quote from Sheremet: "Terrorists have settled in Kyiv, and, as you know, negotiating with them is pointless. They only need to be destroyed quickly and mercilessly. It's time to launch a missile strike on Zelenskyy's residence in Kyiv. I am ready to provide the coordinates: 11 Bankova Street, where the administration of the President of Ukraine is located."

