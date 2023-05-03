All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian lawmakers call for Zelenskyy's residence to be bombed

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 3 May 2023, 18:45
Russian lawmakers call for Zelenskyy's residence to be bombed

Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma, has called the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin a "terrorist attack" against Putin and an "attack on Russia", and Mikhail Sheremet, the so-called State Duma deputy for Crimea, has called for a missile strike on the residence of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Source: Volodin on Telegram; Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Volodin: "A terrorist attack against the president is an attack on Russia. The Nazi Kyiv regime must be recognised as a terrorist organisation. By giving orders to commit terrorist attacks, Zelenskyy has become on a par with other international terrorists. The Kyiv regime today is no less dangerous than al-Qaeda, Jabhat al-Nusra, or ISIS. "

Advertisement:

Details: Volodin imagines that the Kyiv authorities have supposedly "seized control over an entire state, [and now] threaten the security of Russia, Europe, and the whole world".

"There can be no negotiations with the Zelenskyy regime. We will demand the use of weapons that can stop and destroy the terrorist Kyiv regime."

Details: Sheremet called for a missile strike on Zelenskyy's residence in Kyiv and added that the President of Ukraine, from this day forward, "should begin to be afraid".

Quote from Sheremet: "Terrorists have settled in Kyiv, and, as you know, negotiating with them is pointless. They only need to be destroyed quickly and mercilessly. It's time to launch a missile strike on Zelenskyy's residence in Kyiv. I am ready to provide the coordinates: 11 Bankova Street, where the administration of the President of Ukraine is located."

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: