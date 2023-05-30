Russians are "evacuating" documentation from occupied Kreminna – National Resistance Center

The Russian occupiers are taking away documents from the state institutions they captured in the city of Kreminna, Luhansk region.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "The Russians are taking documentation from government institutions in Kreminna to the temporarily occupied Luhansk."

Previously:

Earlier, the National Resistance Center reported that Russian invaders were taking documents and property from the Ukrainian state institutions they captured in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts to Russia.

On 24 May, it became known that Russian invaders had moved military documentation and encryption equipment from the occupied Crimea.

