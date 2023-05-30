Russians are "evacuating" documentation from occupied Kreminna – National Resistance Center
The Russian occupiers are taking away documents from the state institutions they captured in the city of Kreminna, Luhansk region.
Source: National Resistance Center
Quote: "The Russians are taking documentation from government institutions in Kreminna to the temporarily occupied Luhansk."
- Earlier, the National Resistance Center reported that Russian invaders were taking documents and property from the Ukrainian state institutions they captured in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts to Russia.
- On 24 May, it became known that Russian invaders had moved military documentation and encryption equipment from the occupied Crimea.
