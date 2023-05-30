All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany may contribute Eurofighter to fighter jet coalition − Defence Minister

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 30 May 2023, 10:57
Germany may contribute Eurofighter to fighter jet coalition − Defence Minister
THE EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, has said he sees the possibility of receiving Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets from Germany.

Source: DW, referring to an interview by Reznikov with the German media group Funke and the French newspaper Ouest France

Quote from Reznikov: "If the UK and Germany were to combine their capabilities to supply Eurofighters, this would be an important step."

Advertisement:

Details: The minister recalled that there is already an international tank coalition in which the basic models are the German Leopard 2, the American Abrams and British Challenger. Reznikov believes that a fighter jet coalition could also be formed based on the American F-16 as well as the Eurofighter and Swedish Gripen.

According to the minister, Ukraine needs about 120 fighter jets, most of which should be F-16s, of which there are more than 5,000 in the world. At the same time, he stressed that Eurofighters and Gripens would also help Ukrainians.

Reznikov stressed that above all, Ukraine would welcome Germany's participation in training Ukrainian pilots on the Eurofighter.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: