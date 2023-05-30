All Sections
Germany may contribute Eurofighter to fighter jet coalition − Defence Minister

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 30 May 2023, 10:57
THE EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, has said he sees the possibility of receiving Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets from Germany.

Source: DW, referring to an interview by Reznikov with the German media group Funke and the French newspaper Ouest France

Quote from Reznikov: "If the UK and Germany were to combine their capabilities to supply Eurofighters, this would be an important step."

Details: The minister recalled that there is already an international tank coalition in which the basic models are the German Leopard 2, the American Abrams and British Challenger. Reznikov believes that a fighter jet coalition could also be formed based on the American F-16 as well as the Eurofighter and Swedish Gripen.

According to the minister, Ukraine needs about 120 fighter jets, most of which should be F-16s, of which there are more than 5,000 in the world. At the same time, he stressed that Eurofighters and Gripens would also help Ukrainians.

Reznikov stressed that above all, Ukraine would welcome Germany's participation in training Ukrainian pilots on the Eurofighter.

