White House on drone attack in Moscow: We do not approve it

European PravdaTuesday, 30 May 2023, 18:55

The United States is still collecting data on drone strikes in Moscow on Tuesday morning and it says it does not endorse the attacks on Russian territory.

Source: This was announced on Tuesday 30 May by the spokesman for the White House, reports European Pravda with reference to Reuters 

Details: The statement said that the United States is still collecting information about what happened in the capital of the Russian Federation, and recalls Washington's position, according to which they do not support attacks on Russian territory.

Quote: "[The United States] focused on providing Ukraine with the equipment and training they need to retake their own sovereign territory," the White House added, which also recalled that during May, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine 17 times.

According to various reports, 25 to 32 drones attacked Moscow on the night of 29-30 May, damaging at least two multi-storey residential buildings, and most of the drones were reportedly shot down near the Russian capital.

Based on a published list of drone crash sites in Moscow Oblast, one of the drones was allegedly shot down near the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Commenting on the drone strikes in Moscow, James Cleverly, British Foreign Secretary, said that Ukraine has the legal right to defend itself and it can "use force beyond its borders."

