Zelenskyy gets acquainted with plan of children liberation at new Centre for Protection of Children's Rights

Zelenskyy in the Centre for Protection of Children's Rights, photo by Ukrainian President's Office

Centre for the Protection of Children's Rights. He familiarised himself with the Bring Kids Back UA plan.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Facebook and Telegram, web-site of the President’s Office

Details: The Center for the Protection of Children's Rights must oppose Russia's crimes against Ukrainian children.

During its opening, the president familiarized himself with the action plan of Bring Kids Back UA. The authorities, foreign governments and international organisations are joining forces to bring back to Ukraine children deported by Russia.

According to the authorities, 371 children are already at home in Ukraine.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The beginning is definitely positive... the key meaning is probably in the name of the program Bring Kids Back UA. I sincerely wish us this - to bring all the children back home to Ukraine, and I fully support this program. We want to bring the children back as soon as possible."

Details: During the presentation of the Bring Kids Back UA action plan, Daria Herasymchuk, Ukrainian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation, informed Zelenskyy in detail about the blocks that make up the plan:

bringing back Ukrainian children deported by Russia;

development of family-based forms of upbringing;

reintegration of children brought back from the Russian Federation, organisation of their socialisation, educational initiatives;

rescue and protection of Ukrainian children;

recording crimes and bringing the Russian Federation to justice;

interparliamentary interaction;

Communication and public events as well as development of family upbringing infrastructure.

Responsible state bodies are assigned to each of the blocks.

Iryna Tuliakova, Head of the Coordination Centre for the Development of Family Upbringing and Child Care, emphasised that an algorithm for accompanying a child returning to Ukraine has been developed, and the provision of all necessary services is being unified.

Zelenskyy inspected the children's corner for leisure inside the centre, as well as the rooms where the centre's specialists work following the Barnahus model. This is an interagency centre for children who have suffered crimes or witnessed them, where specialists can get information from children and their families, conduct a medical examination, in particular for forensic purposes, and provide the necessary therapeutic support.

The president also spoke with the family of Mariupol defenders, who were in Russian captivity and were brought home as part of the prisoner swap.

Father Ihor Dmytrykovskyi, who served as a sailor in the medical service and a military hospital driver in Mariupol, was brought home on 26 April 2023, after spending a year in Russian captivity. Mother Kateryna Skopina, a lieutenant in the medical military unit, was liberated from nine months of captivity on 6 December 2022. Ihor Dmytrykovskyi and Kateryna Skopina's daughter, Anna-Maria Dmytrykovska, was forcibly taken to Russia by the occupiers. The girl was brought back to Ukraine on 10 May 2023.

For reference: June 1 is International Children's Day.

Background:

Russia has deported thousands of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

On 30 May, Russian media outlets posted a video of the interrogation of the Save Ukraine fund employee, who wanted to take her godson and his brother from the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast. The Save Ukraine fund reported that groups of Ukrainian women are travelling to Russia to collect their children.

