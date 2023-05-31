Ukraine's Defence Forces repel 16 Russian assaults in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts – General Staff report

Russian occupation forces are focusing their main efforts on attempting to establish full control over Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts in the east of Ukraine; over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 16 Russian assaults there.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 31 May

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the course of the day, enemy forces conducted two missile strikes and 22 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems in around 20 attacks on positions of our troops and on civilian settlements. There is a high threat of missile strikes and airstrikes across all of Ukraine."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations to the west of Masiutivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and towards Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast). They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Kyslivka and Kotliarivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast).

Russian forces also conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Bilohorivka on the Lyman front. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Terny and Siversk (Donetsk Oblast); meanwhile, Russian troops shelled Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Novosadove, Torske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces made attempts to advance on Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bila Hora on the Bakhmut front but were unsuccessful. Kramatorsk, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Zalizne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces did not make any attempts to advance on the Avdiivka front. Over the course of the day, Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces also shelled Novokalynove, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Netailove, Karlivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled all Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces also conducted an airstrike on Marinka and shelled Kurakhove, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Yelyzavetivka, Katerynivka, Kostiantynivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Vuhledar and Prechystivka and shelled Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske and Velyka Novosilka.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, and shelled several frontline civilian settlements, including Vremivka, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil and Temyrivka (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Stepove Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Beryslav, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units in the area.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are continuing to maintain their presence in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. During today, they deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Halahanivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Seredyna-Buda, Fotovyzh, Hirky and Atynske (Sumy Oblast); and Udy, Hoptivka, Lyptsi, Strilecha, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Pletenivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Ohirtseve, Mala Vovcha, Varvarivka, Chuhunivka, Ambarne and Hryhorivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out nine airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces downed two Russian reconnaissance drones.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command point, a field artillery unit, two ammunition storage points, and two electronic warfare systems.

