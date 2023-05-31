All Sections
Russians stop their offensive in Bakhmut but intensify shelling

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 31 May 2023, 21:39
The Russian invaders stopped the offensive in Bakhmut in order to regroup and replace Wagner's men with regular troops, but at the same time significantly increased the number of artillery attacks on the city.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "In fact, the offensive activity of the enemy on the Bakhmut front has been stopped. So it seems according to the news, that there is a lull. But this cannot be called a lull. The enemy has increased the number of artillery fire, i.e. is changing the tools. The number of shelling today is commensurate with the times of the heaviest fighting for Bakhmut.

The Russians are currently engaged in regrouping and replacing the Wagnerites with regular troops, but the Ukrainian military prevents them from doing so in every possible way."

Details: According to Maliar, the outskirts of the city of Bakhmut in the southwestern part remain under the control of Ukraine's Defence Forces, and defenders control the entrance to the city itself.

The Deputy Defence Minister also reported that the advance of Ukrainian troops on the flanks was stopped a few days ago, but the troops are not standing still, but are performing other military tasks aimed at increasing combat capability.

Quote: "Both sides are preparing and strengthening for further actions. The fight on this front continues," Maliar concluded.

