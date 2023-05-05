All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Teenage girl wounded by Russians on 29 April dies in Kramatorsk

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 5 May 2023, 10:50
Teenage girl wounded by Russians on 29 April dies in Kramatorsk
Lisa Nevara, photo from the Telegram of the Education Department of Kramatorsk City Council

A 16-year-old girl, injured during a Russian attack on the city on 28-29 April, has died in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Mayor of Kramatorsk Oleksandr Honcharenko on Facebook; Department of Education of Kramatorsk City Council on Telegram 

Quote from Honcharenko: "The girl who was wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk on 29 April has died in hospital. 

Advertisement:

Details: The Department of Education of the Kramatorsk City Council reported that Yelyzaveta Nevara, a student of Kramatorsk Secondary School No. 10, who had been seriously injured during the attack on Kramatorsk on the night of 28-29 April, has died in hospital.

The girl was supposed to celebrate her 17th birthday this summer.

Details: Russian troops bombarded Kramatorsk on the night of 28-29 April, wounding a woman and a child who were taken to hospital in serious condition, suffering from burns.

One private house was also destroyed, and two more were damaged.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: