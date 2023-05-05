Teenage girl wounded by Russians on 29 April dies in Kramatorsk

Lisa Nevara, photo from the Telegram of the Education Department of Kramatorsk City Council

A 16-year-old girl, injured during a Russian attack on the city on 28-29 April, has died in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Mayor of Kramatorsk Oleksandr Honcharenko on Facebook; Department of Education of Kramatorsk City Council on Telegram

Quote from Honcharenko: "The girl who was wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk on 29 April has died in hospital.

Details: The Department of Education of the Kramatorsk City Council reported that Yelyzaveta Nevara, a student of Kramatorsk Secondary School No. 10, who had been seriously injured during the attack on Kramatorsk on the night of 28-29 April, has died in hospital.

The girl was supposed to celebrate her 17th birthday this summer.

Details: Russian troops bombarded Kramatorsk on the night of 28-29 April, wounding a woman and a child who were taken to hospital in serious condition, suffering from burns.

One private house was also destroyed, and two more were damaged.

