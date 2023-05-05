Media shows aftermath of fire at Russian oil depot in Taman and Sevastopol

Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty) has published satellite images of the aftermath of a fire at a base of the Taman Neftegaz company near the Russian port of Taman and at an oil depot at the sea port in the city of Sevastopol.

Source: Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty)

Details: A fuel tank damaged in the fire can be seen in the image.

Advertisement:

The journalists also gained access to high-resolution satellite images, showing the scale of damage at the oil depot in the port in annexed Sevastopol in more detail. The oil depot was attacked on 29 April.

One of the images shows that at least two tanks, which remained intact, were damaged as a result of the ones next to them burning.

Background:

An oil depot caught fire in the village of Volna in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, located near the port of Taman not far from the Crimean Bridge, on the night of 2-3 May. The causes are unknown.

A fire broke out in a fuel storage tank in Kozacha Bay in Sevastopol on the night of 28-29 April, caused by a drone strike.

On 4 May a storage tank at the Ilsky oil refinery caught fire in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. This time, it is known that the fire broke out as a result of a drone strike.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!