Prilepin undergoes surgery and put into an induced coma

Zakhar Prilepin, a Russian writer and Ukrainophobic propagandist, has undergone surgery in the city of Nizhny Novgorod.

Source: Governor of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast Hleb Nikitin on Telegram; Interfax news agency, based on a source in the emergency services

Details: Nikitin said that doctors from Nizhny Novgorod performed an "operation on Priliepin, primarily to fix fractures."

"The operation was successful; after the surgery, Zakhar regained consciousness, and now he has been placed in an induced coma to recover faster," he said.

Earlier, the governor stated that Prilepin "has minor fractures, but there is no threat to his health."

At the same time, a source of Interfax reported before the operation that Prilepin's condition was considered severe.

"The Consilium has decided not to transport him to Moscow, but to perform the operation in Nizhny Novgorod. His condition is assessed as serious," said the agency's interlocutor.

According to local Telegram channels, Prilepin was taken from the scene by helicopter to the Nizhny Novgorod Regional Hospital.

Background:

On Saturday, in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, an Audi car carrying Prilepin blew up; he was "severely wounded".

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia announced the arrest of a man who may have been involved in blowing up Prilepin's car.

Subsequently, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation announced that Oleksandr Permiakov, a native of Ukraine, who was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Prilepin, admitted his guilt.

