All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prilepin undergoes surgery and put into an induced coma

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 May 2023, 20:22
Prilepin undergoes surgery and put into an induced coma
Zakhar Prilepin, stock photo: Getty Images

Zakhar Prilepin, a Russian writer and Ukrainophobic propagandist, has undergone surgery in the city of Nizhny Novgorod.

Source: Governor of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast Hleb Nikitin on Telegram; Interfax news agency, based on a source in the emergency services

Details: Nikitin said that doctors from Nizhny Novgorod performed an "operation on Priliepin, primarily to fix fractures."

Advertisement:

"The operation was successful; after the surgery, Zakhar regained consciousness, and now he has been placed in an induced coma to recover faster," he said.

Earlier, the governor stated that Prilepin "has minor fractures, but there is no threat to his health."

At the same time, a source of Interfax reported before the operation that Prilepin's condition was considered severe.

"The Consilium has decided not to transport him to Moscow, but to perform the operation in Nizhny Novgorod. His condition is assessed as serious," said the agency's interlocutor.

According to local Telegram channels, Prilepin was taken from the scene by helicopter to the Nizhny Novgorod Regional Hospital.

Background:

  • On Saturday, in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, an Audi car carrying Prilepin blew up; he was "severely wounded".
  • The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia announced the arrest of a man who may have been involved in blowing up Prilepin's car.
  • Subsequently, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation announced that Oleksandr Permiakov, a native of Ukraine, who was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Prilepin, admitted his guilt.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: