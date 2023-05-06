All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prilepin undergoes surgery and put into an induced coma

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 May 2023, 20:22
Prilepin undergoes surgery and put into an induced coma
Zakhar Prilepin, stock photo: Getty Images

Zakhar Prilepin, a Russian writer and Ukrainophobic propagandist, has undergone surgery in the city of Nizhny Novgorod.

Source: Governor of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast Hleb Nikitin on Telegram; Interfax news agency, based on a source in the emergency services

Details: Nikitin said that doctors from Nizhny Novgorod performed an "operation on Priliepin, primarily to fix fractures."

"The operation was successful; after the surgery, Zakhar regained consciousness, and now he has been placed in an induced coma to recover faster," he said.

Earlier, the governor stated that Prilepin "has minor fractures, but there is no threat to his health."

At the same time, a source of Interfax reported before the operation that Prilepin's condition was considered severe.

"The Consilium has decided not to transport him to Moscow, but to perform the operation in Nizhny Novgorod. His condition is assessed as serious," said the agency's interlocutor.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to local Telegram channels, Prilepin was taken from the scene by helicopter to the Nizhny Novgorod Regional Hospital.

Background:

  • On Saturday, in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, an Audi car carrying Prilepin blew up; he was "severely wounded".
  • The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia announced the arrest of a man who may have been involved in blowing up Prilepin's car.
  • Subsequently, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation announced that Oleksandr Permiakov, a native of Ukraine, who was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Prilepin, admitted his guilt.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: