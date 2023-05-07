All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Foreign Ministry accuses Ukraine and "Western patrons" of blowing up Prilepin's car

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 7 May 2023, 01:49
Russian Foreign Ministry accuses Ukraine and Western patrons of blowing up Prilepin's car

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called the explosion of a car carrying Russian propagandist and writer Zakhar Prilepin a "terrorist attack" supposedly orchestrated and carried out by the Ukrainian authorities under the auspices of "Western patrons".

Source: statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry 

Quote: "Russian law enforcement agencies are investigating all the details of the incident. However, it is already clear from the materials acquired by the Russian Interior Ministry and the Russian Investigative Committee that this is another terrorist attack orchestrated and executed by the Kyiv regime, with [their] Western patrons behind it."

Details: The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that "responsibility for this and other terrorist attacks lies not only with the Ukrainian authorities but also with their Western patrons, primarily the United States".

Russia believes that the lack of reaction from Washington to the explosion of the propagandist's car is "self-incriminating for the American authorities".

Background:

  • An Audi car carrying Zakhar Prilepin, a Ukrainophobic writer and member of the political party A Just Russia — For Truth, was blown up in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on Saturday, 6 May 2023.
  • Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the arrest of a man who might have been involved in blowing up Prilepin’s car.
  • Later, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation announced that Oleksandr Permiakov, a native of Ukraine, who was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Prilepin, admitted his guilt.
  • Prilepin underwent a surgery in Nizhny Novgorod. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: