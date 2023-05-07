All Sections
Russian Foreign Ministry accuses Ukraine and "Western patrons" of blowing up Prilepin's car

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 7 May 2023, 01:49
The Russian Foreign Ministry has called the explosion of a car carrying Russian propagandist and writer Zakhar Prilepin a "terrorist attack" supposedly orchestrated and carried out by the Ukrainian authorities under the auspices of "Western patrons".

Source: statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry 

Quote: "Russian law enforcement agencies are investigating all the details of the incident. However, it is already clear from the materials acquired by the Russian Interior Ministry and the Russian Investigative Committee that this is another terrorist attack orchestrated and executed by the Kyiv regime, with [their] Western patrons behind it."

Details: The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that "responsibility for this and other terrorist attacks lies not only with the Ukrainian authorities but also with their Western patrons, primarily the United States".

Russia believes that the lack of reaction from Washington to the explosion of the propagandist's car is "self-incriminating for the American authorities".

Background:

  • An Audi car carrying Zakhar Prilepin, a Ukrainophobic writer and member of the political party A Just Russia — For Truth, was blown up in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on Saturday, 6 May 2023.
  • Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the arrest of a man who might have been involved in blowing up Prilepin’s car.
  • Later, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation announced that Oleksandr Permiakov, a native of Ukraine, who was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Prilepin, admitted his guilt.
  • Prilepin underwent a surgery in Nizhny Novgorod. 

