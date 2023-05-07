10 drones attack Crimea at night

On the night of 6-7 May, drones attacked Crimea, and air defence forces were activated over the peninsula.

Source: Russian independent Telegram channel Baza; Mikhail Razvozhayev, Kremlin-appointed puppet leader of Sevastopol, on Telegram

Quote: "At least one of the drones was shot down over Sevastopol and crashed near Cape Fiolent. Its fragments were scattered 70 metres away. There were no casualties."

Update at 06:15: According to Razvozhayev, Russian air defence forces and electronic warfare equipment repelled another attack on Sevastopol at night.

"One UAV lost control and crashed in a forest belt in the area of five kilometres; its fragments were found by employees of the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The second drone was shot down over the sea near Khersones, the third one – over the sea from the Northern breakwater," he said.

Razvozhayev has claimed that more than 10 drones attacked Crimea and Sevastopol last night.

According to him, no facilities in Sevastopol were damaged.

Background:

On 4 May, two explosions were heard in Sevastopol.

On 29 April, a drone hit an oil depot in Kozacha Bay, Sevastopol, and it was on fire.

