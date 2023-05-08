All Sections
Kissinger says "actual negotiations" between Russia and Ukraine possible by end of 2023

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 May 2023, 01:40
Kissinger says actual negotiations between Russia and Ukraine possible by end of 2023
HENRY KISSINGER. PHOTO: CBS NEWS

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger believes that "actual negotiations" between Russia and Ukraine might happen by the end of 2023 with China’s help.

Source: Henry Kissinger in a CBS News interview

Quote from Kissinger: "Now that China has entered the negotiation, it will come to a head, I think, by the end of the year. We will be talking about negotiating processes and even actual negotiations."

Background:

  • In July, Kissinger called for no concessions to be made in future negotiations with Moscow on the territories of Ukraine Russia seized during the invasion.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron hopes to approach China with a plan that he believes could potentially lead to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine this summer.
  • Guido Crosetto, the Italian Minister of Defence, has advocated bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, mediated by China.

Advertisement: