Kissinger says "actual negotiations" between Russia and Ukraine possible by end of 2023

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger believes that "actual negotiations" between Russia and Ukraine might happen by the end of 2023 with China’s help.

Source: Henry Kissinger in a CBS News interview

Quote from Kissinger: "Now that China has entered the negotiation, it will come to a head, I think, by the end of the year. We will be talking about negotiating processes and even actual negotiations."

Background:

In July, Kissinger called for no concessions to be made in future negotiations with Moscow on the territories of Ukraine Russia seized during the invasion.

French President Emmanuel Macron hopes to approach China with a plan that he believes could potentially lead to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine this summer.

Guido Crosetto, the Italian Minister of Defence, has advocated bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, mediated by China.

