Russian attack on Kherson on 3 May: death toll rises to 24

A woman who was seriously injured during the Russian attack on Kherson on 3 May has died in hospital, increasing the death toll of the occupiers' attack to 24 people.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "The death toll from the Russian terrorist attack on Kherson has risen to 24...

This morning, the heart of a 54-year-old woman who was seriously injured during the Russian attack on the city on 3 May stopped beating in the hospital."

Details: Oleksandr Prokudin has noted that doctors had been fighting to save the woman’s life for five days, but the injuries were too severe.

Background:

On 3 May, Russians attacked Kherson and the oblast once again, with 21 killed and 48 wounded reported that day.

On 4 May, it became known that the number of victims had increased to 23. The oblast declared three days of mourning.

