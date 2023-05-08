All Sections
Russian attack on Kherson on 3 May: death toll rises to 24

Iryna BalachukMonday, 8 May 2023, 11:51
Russian attack on Kherson on 3 May: death toll rises to 24

A woman who was seriously injured during the Russian attack on Kherson on 3 May has died in hospital, increasing the death toll of the occupiers' attack to 24 people.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "The death toll from the Russian terrorist attack on Kherson has risen to 24...

This morning, the heart of a 54-year-old woman who was seriously injured during the Russian attack on the city on 3 May stopped beating in the hospital."

Details: Oleksandr Prokudin has noted that doctors had been fighting to save the woman’s life for five days, but the injuries were too severe.

Background: 

