Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine

On the morning of 8 May, the authorities announced an air-raid alert throughout Ukraine.

Source: Air-raid alert map

Details: At 11:56, the sirens began to sound in Kyiv, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad oblasts. Then in a few minutes, the alert spread throughout the whole country.

Advertisement:

The rapid spread of air-raid alerts throughout Ukraine indicates the threat of strikes by Russian Kinzhal missiles.

The sound of sirens means the threat of missile strikes and airstrikes. At this time, citizens are strongly advised to go to shelter.

Subsequently, Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said that the alert was announced due to the fact that the Mіg-31K took off in Russia, and it is capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles.

Update: At 12:36, air-raid alerts began to be cancelled. At first, sirens stopped sounding in Volyn, Rivne, Poltava and Kharkiv oblasts. In a few minutes, the alerts were cancelled throughout the country.

As of 12:47, the danger remains only in Chernihiv Oblast.

Background:

Ukraine’s Defence Forces downed and destroyed all 35 Shahed drones the Russians deployed to attack Ukraine on the night of 7–8 May. But there is destruction in the capital as a result of falling debris; five people were injured.

In addition, on the night of 8 May, Russia fired up to eight Kh-22 cruise missiles at Odesa Oblast, some of which did not reach their targets.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!