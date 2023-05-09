All Sections
Police post photos of wreckage of another missile shot down in Kyiv Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 9 May 2023, 18:26
WRECKAGE OF A RUSSIAN MISSILE SHOT DOWN IN KYIV OBLAST ON 9 MAY

The police have released photos of the wreckage of another Russian missile that was shot down on the morning of 9 May in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Press service of the Kyiv Oblast Police

Quote: "The Kyiv Oblast police are recording the consequences of the Russian attack. On 9 May, the occupiers launched another massive attack on the territory of one of the districts. This missile of the aggressor's was shot down thanks to the skilful work of the air defence forces."

Details: No casualties or damage to infrastructure was reported. Police and bomb squads are working at the scene.

 

Background:

  • On the morning of 9 May, the invaders attacked Kyiv Oblast. Ukraine's Air Force shot down all the missiles fired from four Russian bombers over Kyiv.
  • Two Kh-55SM missiles launched by the Russian occupiers and shot down by Ukrainian air defence forces have been found in the countryside in Kyiv Oblast.

Advertisement: